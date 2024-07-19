Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
