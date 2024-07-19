Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE ASM opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

