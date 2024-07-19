Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $54.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

