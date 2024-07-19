Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in KBR by 6.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.