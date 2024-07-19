Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.75.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

NYSE SAVE opened at $2.78 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 178,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $69,621,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

