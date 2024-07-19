Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

