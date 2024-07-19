Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:ERO opened at $19.78 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ero Copper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

