Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.