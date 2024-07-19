Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.