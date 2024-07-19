Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $283.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $261.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.15.

Shares of ESS opened at $284.14 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $289.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

