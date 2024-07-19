Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $115.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $99.60 and last traded at $99.60, with a volume of 1032134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.68.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,989,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

