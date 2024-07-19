European Commercial REIT Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
