EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

EverGen Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.59.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

