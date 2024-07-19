Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

