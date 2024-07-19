EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.62. EVI Industries shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 11,998 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.76 million, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

