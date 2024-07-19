EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.62. EVI Industries shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 11,998 shares changing hands.
EVI Industries Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $255.76 million, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
