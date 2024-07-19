Exchange Income Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EIF opened at C$47.94 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$54.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.06.

View Our Latest Report on EIF

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.