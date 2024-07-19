Exchange Income Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Exchange Income Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EIF opened at C$47.94 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$54.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.