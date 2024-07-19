Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,541 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 492,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

