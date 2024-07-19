ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $4,501,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 144,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at $49,479,075.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,272 shares of company stock worth $3,944,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Report on EXLS

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.