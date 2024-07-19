Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 11,470 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $25,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,636.95.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

