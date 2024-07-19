Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.86. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.