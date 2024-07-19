FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.24. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

