Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,449 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $7.75 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

