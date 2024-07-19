Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,449 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Fastly Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $7.75 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
