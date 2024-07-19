Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $109.55 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.