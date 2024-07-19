Federated Hermes, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FHI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.8 %

FHI stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 673,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $12,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 335,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 154,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.