FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sriram Krishnasamy Sells 8,421 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $306.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.