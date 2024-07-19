FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $607,821.94 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $306.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $700,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

