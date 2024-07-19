FedEx Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the shipping service provider will earn $4.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $20.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.60 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $306.47 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.