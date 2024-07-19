Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 2,650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 1.0 %
About Fevertree Drinks
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
