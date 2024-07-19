Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 2,650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 981 ($12.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,557.69, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,079.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,082.96. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 947 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,445 ($18.74).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

