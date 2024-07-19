Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FDBC opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

