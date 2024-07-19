Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.25

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 29042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $997.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

