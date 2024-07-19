Financial Comparison: Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) & Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) and Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Presto Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.41 billion 8.05 $840.30 million $7.20 23.90 Presto Automation $26.14 million 0.27 -$34.48 million ($1.23) -0.06

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 0 13 8 0 2.38 Presto Automation 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and Presto Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $169.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. Presto Automation has a consensus price target of $1.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1,758.16%. Given Presto Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 34.33% 31.42% 15.92% Presto Automation -353.49% N/A -203.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Presto Automation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. In addition, the company offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business. Further, it provides cloud network security, cloud native application protection, security and posture management, cloud identity and entitlement, cloud workload protection, cloud detection and response, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Additionally, the company offers technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

