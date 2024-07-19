Financial Contrast: ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics -23,615.70% -71.45% -55.17% ImmunityBio -198,994.05% N/A -114.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics $1.90 million 1,221.33 -$444.04 million ($1.80) -4.62 ImmunityBio $620,000.00 6,670.30 -$583.20 million ($1.09) -5.49

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iovance Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.45, indicating a potential upside of 194.28%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. It also develops lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab to treat frontline advanced melanoma patients; LN-145 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and solid tumor cancers; IOV-4001, which is in Phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 clinical trial, for the treatment of NSCLC; and lifileucel for gynecological cancers. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc.; National Institutes of Health; the National Cancer Institute; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; and Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.