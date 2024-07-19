Financial Review: Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NB Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.85%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 3.40% 8.77% 0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NB Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 3.11 $9.82 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $353.23 million 3.33 $69.60 million $0.50 54.26

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NB Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts. It offers loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, tax return preparation, and financial planning; and investment products and brokerage services. Further, it offers commercial cash management, online banking and mobile banking, small business banking, and asset based lending services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. It serves its products to personal, commercial, non-profit, and municipal deposit customers. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.