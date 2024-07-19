Financial Review: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) vs. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 15.54% 6.17% 0.75% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and UniCredit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.67 $104.03 million $1.71 10.69 UniCredit $26.50 billion 2.52 $9.32 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 UniCredit 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than UniCredit.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats UniCredit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.