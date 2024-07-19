Fintech Ecosystem Development (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Shares Down 5.4%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

