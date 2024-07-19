First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in First American Financial by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

