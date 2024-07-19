First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.97

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 40740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FBP

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 30,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.