First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $16.50. First Horizon shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2,900,438 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in First Horizon by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its position in First Horizon by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 200,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Horizon by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

