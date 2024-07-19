First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $16.50. First Horizon shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2,900,438 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

View Our Latest Report on FHN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after buying an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,721,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

