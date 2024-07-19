First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after buying an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

