First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.570-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE FR opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.42.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
