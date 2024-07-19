First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

