First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FRGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

