First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.5 %

FIBK stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem



First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

