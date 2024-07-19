First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of First United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 178,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 103.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

First United Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. First United’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

