Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.07.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

