Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $124.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Five Below by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Five Below by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.