Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $124.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Five Below by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Five Below by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

