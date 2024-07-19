Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 6,207 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24.

Five9 Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.80 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,291,000 after acquiring an additional 227,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.