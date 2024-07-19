Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$26.86 million for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

