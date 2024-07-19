Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report) were down 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Flow Beverage Trading Down 10.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
Flow Beverage Company Profile
Flow Beverage Corp. engages in the developing, marketing, selling, and distributing natural alkaline spring water-based beverages under the Flow brand name in Canada and the United States. It offers co-packing services. The company's spring water available in organic and natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, strawberry+rose, cucumber+mint, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, and pomegranate, as well as vitamin-infused water comprising elderberry, citrus, cherry, strawberry+kiwi, and raspberry+lemon.
