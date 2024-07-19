Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fluor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Fluor has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
